MOE warns of fake notice on O/L science paper circulating on social media

The Ministry of Education (MOE) states that a fake announcement misusing the names of the Ministry of Education and the Department of Examinations is presently circulating on social media.

It said that this false statement claims the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) science question paper has been designed with a change in the question pattern, going beyond the syllabus. It also claims that all students who have sat for the Science subject exam will receive 8 additional marks and that the grade boundaries have been reduced by 10 points, with a Distinction is to be awarded to anyone who scores more than 65 points.

The Ministry of Education clarified that this information is completely false and has only been spread on social media, emphasizing that no such decision has been made.

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, as well as the Department of Examinations, issues official news updates solely through legally registered media institutions and authorized websites, the Ministry said.

The MOE further announced in its statement that each such announcement is made after proper review, on the letterhead of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education or the Department of Examinations, and is signed by the relevant authorities.

Therefore, the Ministry has requested that the public not be deceived by such fake news.