MOE warns of fake notice on O/L science paper circulating on social media

MOE warns of fake notice on O/L science paper circulating on social media

March 23, 2025   10:21 pm

The Ministry of Education (MOE) states that a fake announcement misusing the names of the Ministry of Education and the Department of Examinations is presently circulating on social media.

It said that this false statement claims the 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) science question paper has been designed with a change in the question pattern, going beyond the syllabus. It also claims that all students who have sat for the Science subject exam will receive 8 additional marks and that the grade boundaries have been reduced by 10 points, with a Distinction is to be awarded to anyone who scores more than 65 points.

The Ministry of Education clarified that this information is completely false and has only been spread on social media, emphasizing that no such decision has been made.

The Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, as well as the Department of Examinations, issues official news updates solely through legally registered media institutions and authorized websites, the Ministry said.

The MOE further announced in its statement that each such announcement is made after proper review, on the letterhead of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education or the Department of Examinations, and is signed by the relevant authorities.

Therefore, the Ministry has requested that the public not be deceived by such fake news.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Incumbent government has revived a peculiar form of organized crime - Opposition Leader (English)

Incumbent government has revived a peculiar form of organized crime - Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini calls for urgent action to tackle women's challenges and discrimination (English)

PM Harini calls for urgent action to tackle women's challenges and discrimination (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)