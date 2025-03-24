Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 24, 2025   06:35 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kurunegala and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Several spells of showers may occur in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Hambanthota districts, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

