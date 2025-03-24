Another suspect arrested over Nagalagam Street shooting

March 24, 2025   07:31 am

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on March 17 in the Nagalagam Street area, in the Grandpass Police Division. 

According to police, two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on two others that night, leaving both victims injured. 

The Grandpass Police launched an investigation into the incident, and following the investigation, the suspect was brought to the crime scene after a call was made from the victims’ mobile phone to the suspect.

Accordingly, the suspect was arrested yesterday (March 23) by a Grandpass Police team, along with two mobile phones. 

The arrested suspect is a 31-year-old resident of the Grandpass area

Additionally, four suspects, including three men and one female, have already been arrested by investigating officers for aiding and abetting this crime.

Grandpass Police are conducting further investigations.

