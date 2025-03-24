57 arrested in raid on Instagram party in Pamunugama

March 24, 2025   09:40 am

Fifty-seven suspects have been arrested during a raid carried out at a hotel in the Uswetakeiyawa area of Pamunugama, following a tip-off that an ‘Instagram party’ was being held involving illegal drugs.

The youths who attended the party last night (23) had been using ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine) and cannabis, police said.

Accordingly, 16 suspects have been arrested for the possession of ‘Ice’ and Kerala cannabis.

Police have also arrested 7 female suspects and 34 male suspects who attended the party at the hotel, which had been organised through Instagram.

Furthermore, the owner of the hotel, where the party was held, has also been arrested with 3 grams and 200 milligrams of ‘Ice’ (Crystal Methamphetamine).

The arrested suspects are residents of Colombo and suburbs, and their ages range from 18 to 35.

Pamunugama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

