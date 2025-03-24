Govt to provide fertilizer subsidy for coconut farmers this month

Minister of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, Samantha Vidyarathna, says that the fertilizer subsidy will be provided to coconut plantation owners starting from the end of this month.

A total sum of Rs. 5,600 million has been allocated for this initiative, which aims to support coconut farmers with plantations of less than five acres.

The Minister further stated that the government has a stock of 56,700 metric tons of fertilizer available for distribution under this subsidy program.