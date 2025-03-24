Sri Lanka-Australia discussions to strengthen political, economic, and maritime ties

Sri Lanka-Australia discussions to strengthen political, economic, and maritime ties

March 24, 2025   11:23 am

The 5th Round of Senior Officials Talks and the third Strategic Maritime Dialogue between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place from March 25 to March 26, 2025, at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Canberra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The meetings will be co-chaired by Ms. Yasoja Gunasekera, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism of Sri Lanka, and Ms. Sarah Storey, First Assistant Secretary of the South and Central Asia Division at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The discussions will review bilateral, regional, and multilateral relations, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in key areas such as political engagement, economic partnership, maritime cooperation, development, defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people engagement, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Both sides will also exchange views on developments of mutual interest, it added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Incumbent government has revived a peculiar form of organized crime - Opposition Leader (English)

Incumbent government has revived a peculiar form of organized crime - Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini calls for urgent action to tackle women's challenges and discrimination (English)

PM Harini calls for urgent action to tackle women's challenges and discrimination (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)