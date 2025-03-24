Sri Lanka-Australia discussions to strengthen political, economic, and maritime ties

The 5th Round of Senior Officials Talks and the third Strategic Maritime Dialogue between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place from March 25 to March 26, 2025, at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade in Canberra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

The meetings will be co-chaired by Ms. Yasoja Gunasekera, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism of Sri Lanka, and Ms. Sarah Storey, First Assistant Secretary of the South and Central Asia Division at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The discussions will review bilateral, regional, and multilateral relations, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in key areas such as political engagement, economic partnership, maritime cooperation, development, defence, education, tourism, and people-to-people engagement, the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Both sides will also exchange views on developments of mutual interest, it added.