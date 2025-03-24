Toddler dies after accidentally consuming diesel in Jaffna

March 24, 2025   11:49 am

A toddler has tragically passed away after mistakenly consuming diesel from a bottle at home, thinking it was a soft drink, according to Kayts Police in Jaffna.

Police said that the child had consumed a bottle of diesel near the house, mistaking it for a soft drink. The parents, upon seeing this, immediately admitted the child to Kayts Base Hospital.

The child was then transferred to Jaffna Teaching Hospital for further treatment, but despite receiving treatment, the child had passed away yesterday (23).

The deceased was a one-year and nine-month-old child and a resident of the Naranthanai area in Kayts, Jaffna.

Kayts Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

