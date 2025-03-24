Police submit report on election law violations across Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Police have submitted a detailed report on complaints received by police stations across the island yesterday (23), related to violations of election laws and acts of violence.

According to the report, no criminal complaints related to the 2025 Local Government (LG) Elections were filed on that day, however, six complaints regarding violations of election laws were reported.

The complaints received yesterday (23), are as follows:

1) A complaint was lodged at the Matale Police Station regarding the pasting of posters featuring candidates’ images along the Matale-Dambulla road, from Aluvihare to the Palapathwela junction in the Matale Police Division. Matale Police are conducting further investigations.

2) A complaint was received by the Rattota Police Station regarding the display of political party flags along the Matale-Rattota road, from Kaikawala to Rattota in the Rattota Police Division of the Matale Police Division. Rattota Police are conducting further investigations.

3) The Rattota Police Station also received a complaint regarding the display of candidate banners in the Rattota Police Division. Rattota Police are conducting further investigations.

4) A complaint was filed at the Medawachchiya Police Station regarding the distribution of dry food in the Medawachchiya Police Division of the Kebithigollewa Police Division. Medawachchiya Police are conducting further investigations.

5) Polonnaruwa Police Station received a complaint about the installation of new street lamps along the main road by a candidate in the Polonnaruwa Police Division. Polonnaruwa Police are conducting further investigations.

6) A complaint was received by the Monaragala Police Station regarding the display of a candidate’s banner on Vihara Mawatha, Monaragala Road in the Monaragala Police Division. Monaragala Police are conducting further investigations.