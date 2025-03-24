Police submit report on election law violations across Sri Lanka

Police submit report on election law violations across Sri Lanka

March 24, 2025   12:23 pm

Sri Lanka Police have submitted a detailed report on complaints received by police stations across the island yesterday (23), related to violations of election laws and acts of violence.

According to the report, no criminal complaints related to the 2025 Local Government (LG) Elections were filed on that day, however, six complaints regarding violations of election laws were reported.

The complaints received yesterday (23), are as follows:

1) A complaint was lodged at the Matale Police Station regarding the pasting of posters featuring candidates’ images along the Matale-Dambulla road, from Aluvihare to the Palapathwela junction in the Matale Police Division. Matale Police are conducting further investigations.

2) A complaint was received by the Rattota Police Station regarding the display of political party flags along the Matale-Rattota road, from Kaikawala to Rattota in the Rattota Police Division of the Matale Police Division. Rattota Police are conducting further investigations.

3) The Rattota Police Station also received a complaint regarding the display of candidate banners in the Rattota Police Division. Rattota Police are conducting further investigations.

4) A complaint was filed at the Medawachchiya Police Station regarding the distribution of dry food in the Medawachchiya Police Division of the Kebithigollewa Police Division. Medawachchiya Police are conducting further investigations.

5) Polonnaruwa Police Station received a complaint about the installation of new street lamps along the main road by a candidate in the Polonnaruwa Police Division. Polonnaruwa Police are conducting further investigations.

6) A complaint was received by the Monaragala Police Station regarding the display of a candidate’s banner on Vihara Mawatha, Monaragala Road in the Monaragala Police Division. Monaragala Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Incumbent government has revived a peculiar form of organized crime - Opposition Leader (English)

Incumbent government has revived a peculiar form of organized crime - Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini calls for urgent action to tackle women's challenges and discrimination (English)

PM Harini calls for urgent action to tackle women's challenges and discrimination (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)