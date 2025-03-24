Not an old plane, no mechanical error: Minister reveals cause of SLAF aircraft crash

The Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) training aircraft crash that occurred in the Minuwangate area of Wariyapola, was caused by an error made during pilot training, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, Bimal Ratnayake said, citing the SLAF investigation report.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the central expressway on Sunday (23), the Minister dismissed concerns over mechanical failure, emphasizing that the aircraft involved was in good condition.

“There was no issue with the engine or the condition of the aircraft. It is not an old plane. The individuals who were training made a mistake. Although an ‘L board’ in not displayed on the planes, they were in a training. That’s what happened. Nothing else,” he stated.

Minister Ratnayake made these remarks while inspecting the construction activities of the third phase of the Central Expressway, which stretches from Pothuhera to Rambukkana.