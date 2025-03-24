Three new envoys to Sri Lanka present credentials to the President

Three newly appointed foreign Ambassadors to Sri Lanka presented credentials to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today (24) at the Presidential Secretariat.

The newly appointed Ambassadors represent France, State of Palestine and Nepal.

Accordingly, the following new diplomats presented credentials to the Head of the State:

1. His Excellency Remi Lambert has been appointed as the Ambassador of France

2. His Excellency Ihab I.M. Khalil as the Ambassador of State of Palestine

3. His Excellency Dr. Purna Bahadur Nepali as the Ambassador of Nepal.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, along with Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, were also present at the occasion.