Apura Hospital sexual assault case: Suspect further remanded

March 24, 2025   06:52 pm

The suspect arrested in connection with the sexual assault on a female doctor of the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital has been ordered to be further remanded until March 28, 2025.

This order was issued after he was produced before the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court today (24).

Meanwhile, although the suspect’s identification parade was rescheduled for today, the procedure has been cancelled as the victimized doctor did not participate for the identification parade. The identification parade was initially scheduled to be held on March 17, but the doctor had not showed up before the court for the procedure that day.

