Bahrain enforces mandatory vaccine for migrant workers, including Sri Lankans

The Ministry of Health (MOH) of Bahrain has announced that the Meningococcal vaccine is now mandatory for foreign workers entering the country to prevent the spread of meningococcal disease.

In line with this directive, the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLFEB) has confirmed that the vaccination requirement will also apply to Sri Lankan workers traveling to Bahrain.

The vaccination program for Sri Lankans will be implemented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sri Lankan Embassy in Bahrain, in collaboration with the State of Bahrain and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), following the instructions of Bahraini health authorities and the GCC, it said.

Meningococcal disease is a serious infectious illness caused by the Neisseria meningitidis bacteria, which can be fatal if left untreated.

Meningitis and meningococcemia remain significant causes of morbidity, mortality, and disability in both developed and developing countries.

The GCC guidelines emphasize the importance of meningococcal vaccination as a key component of their immunization strategy, particularly in regions with high numbers of migrant workers, to reduce the spread of the disease.

This new vaccination requirement aligns with the broader public health objectives aimed at safeguarding the health of workers and preventing potential outbreaks.

Bahrain has long been a popular employment destination for Sri Lankan migrant workers, with the demand continuing to grow.

According to the Foreign Employment Bureau, over 4,000 Sri Lankan workers migrated to Bahrain in 2024.