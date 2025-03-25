10 Bangladeshis arrested in Katunayake for visa overstay, illegal migration attempt

A group of 10 Bangladeshi nationals, who had entered Sri Lanka illegally with the intention of fleeing to Europe, have been arrested by the Investigation Division of the Immigration and Emigration Department on the afternoon of March 24 in the Andiambalama area of Katunayake.

According to immigration officials, the individuals—all males between the ages of 20 and 30—had initially traveled from Bangladesh to India before arriving at Katunayake Airport in February. They had entered Sri Lanka on tourist visas obtained under the On-Arrival Visa system but had overstayed beyond the permitted period.

Preliminary investigations by the Immigration and Emigration Department have revealed that the group had planned to travel from Sri Lanka to Dubai, then enter Egypt, and ultimately attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe.

Following their arrest, the Bangladeshi nationals were placed in detention at the Welisara Detention Center.

Immigration officials confirmed that they will remain in custody until deportation proceedings are completed, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Act.