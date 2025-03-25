Another suspect arrested over Devundara double murder

Another suspect arrested over Devundara double murder

March 25, 2025   06:57 am

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the fatal shooting incident that took place in Devundara in the Gandara Police Division on March 21, that killed two persons. 

As part of the ongoing probe, officers arrested a 34-year-old resident of Devinuwara on March 23, 2025. 

Police Media Division said that the suspect is believed to have been involved in setting fire to the van allegedly used in the crime. 

He was taken into custody by the Matara Divisional Crimes Unit and later handed over to the Gandara Police Station.

The shooting occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on Sinhasana Road, in front of the southern entrance of the ‘Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya’. Two unidentified gunmen, who arrived in a van, had rammed the victims’ motorcycle before opening fire with a T-56 assault rifle and a 9 mm firearm, police said.

According to police, the attack stemmed from a dispute between the two victims, identified as Pasindu Tharaka (29) and Yomesh Nadeeshan, and the criminal figure known as ‘Bale Malli’.

Additionally, investigations have revealed that the prime suspect behind the killings is notorious underworld figure Shehan Sathsara, also known as “Bale Malli”, who is believed to be hiding in Dubai.

The Matara Divisional Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Gandara Police, is continuing investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

'Not an old plane, no mechanical error': Minister reveals cause of SLAF aircraft crash (English)

'Not an old plane, no mechanical error': Minister reveals cause of SLAF aircraft crash (English)

Sajith confident of SJB's success in election, rejects alliances with Mahinda or Ranil (English)

Sajith confident of SJB's success in election, rejects alliances with Mahinda or Ranil (English)

2025 LG Polls: Printing of ballot papers for 12 districts underway (English)

2025 LG Polls: Printing of ballot papers for 12 districts underway (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)