Another suspect arrested over Devundara double murder

Police have arrested another suspect in connection with the fatal shooting incident that took place in Devundara in the Gandara Police Division on March 21, that killed two persons.

As part of the ongoing probe, officers arrested a 34-year-old resident of Devinuwara on March 23, 2025.

Police Media Division said that the suspect is believed to have been involved in setting fire to the van allegedly used in the crime.

He was taken into custody by the Matara Divisional Crimes Unit and later handed over to the Gandara Police Station.

The shooting occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on Sinhasana Road, in front of the southern entrance of the ‘Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya’. Two unidentified gunmen, who arrived in a van, had rammed the victims’ motorcycle before opening fire with a T-56 assault rifle and a 9 mm firearm, police said.

According to police, the attack stemmed from a dispute between the two victims, identified as Pasindu Tharaka (29) and Yomesh Nadeeshan, and the criminal figure known as ‘Bale Malli’.

Additionally, investigations have revealed that the prime suspect behind the killings is notorious underworld figure Shehan Sathsara, also known as “Bale Malli”, who is believed to be hiding in Dubai.

The Matara Divisional Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Gandara Police, is continuing investigations into the incident.