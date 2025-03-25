Will you defend them now?  Namal questions govt. over UK sanctions on war heroes

Will you defend them now?  Namal questions govt. over UK sanctions on war heroes

March 25, 2025   09:46 am

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has strongly condemned the UK’s decision to impose sanctions on senior Sri Lankan military figures who played a pivotal role in defeating terrorism.

Calling the move a result of relentless LTTE-backed lobbying, Rajapaksa accused Western politicians of undermining Sri Lanka’s reconciliation process for political gain.

In a pointed challenge to the government, he questioned President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the ruling administration’s response to the sanctions. 

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), he demanded to know whether the government would stand by Sri Lanka’s war heroes when foreign powers attack those who secured peace for Sri Lanka or remain silent in the face of foreign pressure.

“Sri Lanka was the first nation to fully defeat terrorism, yet the West continues to selectively target our war veterans while ignoring those who funded and justified LTTE brutality. The latest UK sanctions aren’t about human rights—they’re the result of relentless LTTE-backed lobbying, manipulating foreign governments to act against those who brought lasting peace”, he noted.

Furthermore, Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa stated on his “X” post that “This is not justice; some Western politicians are enjoying the perks of lobbying money, putting our nation’s reconciliation at risk. People from both the North and South must understand that the freedom we enjoy today comes from tough decisions. These sanctions will lower the morale of our forces, and if another crisis arises, they may lack the courage to fight if we don’t support them now.”

Rajapaksa mentioned that those behind these sanctions don’t care about the safety of the Tamil community—they are only creating more problems and further jeopardizing reconciliation, adding that their real goal is to disrupt the progress made, especially as Tamil communities in the North and East now have a clear path to vote for national parties. 

“We will never allow anyone to hamper reconciliation between communities”, he said.

“I want to reiterate once again—the war was against terrorism, not against any ethnic group. I urge the Tamil community not to fall for the agenda of certain Tamil politicians who receive perks to fuel divisions between communities through certain INGOs.”

MP Rajapaksa questioned the government of their response, stating, “@AnuraKumara @VijithaHerath—Your government came to power with support from those who have always undermined our military’s sacrifices. Will you defend them now when foreign powers attack those who secured peace for Sri Lanka, or will you stay silent?”

“We will always protect our war veterans—now and forever. Their sacrifices secured our peace, and we will never allow anyone to undermine their legacy”, he signed off.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

'Not an old plane, no mechanical error': Minister reveals cause of SLAF aircraft crash (English)

'Not an old plane, no mechanical error': Minister reveals cause of SLAF aircraft crash (English)

Sajith confident of SJB's success in election, rejects alliances with Mahinda or Ranil (English)

Sajith confident of SJB's success in election, rejects alliances with Mahinda or Ranil (English)

2025 LG Polls: Printing of ballot papers for 12 districts underway (English)

2025 LG Polls: Printing of ballot papers for 12 districts underway (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)