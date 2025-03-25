Police receive more election-related complaints

The Police Headquarters has issued a special statement regarding reports of election law violations and acts of violence related to the upcoming local government elections.

According to the statement, a total of two election-related complaints were reported to police stations across the island yesterday (24).

One complaint was filed at the Siripura Police Station in the Polonnaruwa Police Division, where a candidate reported that a video tarnishing the reputation of an election candidate had been posted on Facebook, the statement said.

Another complaint was received at the Mahawela Police Station in the Matale Police Division, concerning the display of a large billboard promoting a political party.

In response, the Mahawela Police have taken action to remove the billboard, police said.