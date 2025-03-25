Ex-IGP Deshabandu allowed to receive home-cooked meals

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently in remand custody, has been granted permission to receive food prepared from his home while being detained at the Dumbara Prison in Kandy.

The Prison Media Spokesperson and Prison Commissioner, Gamini B. Dissanayake, confirmed that the permission was granted effective from yesterday (March 24).

Tennakoon, who faces charges in connection with a shooting incident near a hotel in the Weligama area, had surrendered to court nearly 20 days after an arrest warrant was issued over his involvement in the case. Following his surrender, the Matara Magistrate ordered that Tennakoon be remanded until April 3.

After being transferred to Dumbara Prison, Tennakoon made a formal request to the Prison Department for permission to receive food from home. The department reviewed his request and, after consideration, has granted him permission to receive meals provided by his family for all three meals of each day.