Water cut for several areas in Gampaha District on Thursday

An eight-and-a-half-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas of Gampaha District on Thursday (March 27), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, Katunayake, Seeduwa Municipal Council areas and Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Katana, Minuwangoda and Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas will be suspended from 8.30 a.m. to 05.00 p.m. on Thursday (27), the NWSDB said.

The NWSDB mentioned that the water cut is being imposed due to essential maintenance activities in the electricity system of the Biyagama water treatment plant.