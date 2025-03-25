Govt loses Rs. 78.15M due to uncharged motorcycle registration fees  COPA reveals

It has been revealed at the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) that due to the failure to charge the prescribed fees for the registration of 296 motorcycles falling under the engine capacity category of 201 to 450cc, the government has incurred a loss of Rs. 78.15 million, the Parliamentary Communications Department stated in a statement.

Additionally, it has been disclosed that 3,088 motorcycles had been registered without Cabinet approval and without the necessary legal documentation required for registration.

This issue was discussed during a recent meeting of COPA, chaired by Member of Parliament Aravinda Senaratne, held on March 21 at Parliament.

The discussion focused on the Auditor General’s reports for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, pertaining to the Department of Motor Traffic and its current performance, according to the statement.

Although the Department of Motor Traffic had previously been summoned before the Committee on 10.03.2025 to discuss these concerns, it was sent back due to a lack of proper preparation.

Furthermore, COPA inquired into the implementation of recommendations issued during its meetings held in 2019.

A detailed discussion took place regarding 25 points presented by the Auditor General concerning illegal vehicle registrations that had occurred before the integration of the Sri Lanka Customs computer system. The investigations conducted on this matter and the disciplinary actions taken against the responsible officials by the Department of Motor Traffic were also reviewed.

During this discussion, the committee strongly criticized the department’s failure to take disciplinary action against the responsible officials. It was emphasized that the reports submitted in this regard were entirely unsatisfactory, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

As a result, the Chairman recommended that immediate disciplinary measures be taken and that an independent team of officials be appointed to conduct the necessary investigations.

COPA also addressed fraudulent vehicle registration certificates issued by incorporating the engine and chassis numbers of illegally imported vehicles into pre-existing registered vehicle numbers. It was revealed that this had resulted in a loss of Rs. 1.2 billion to the government.

Additionally, the committee examined the fraudulent issuance of vehicle registration certificates for unused vacant registration numbers by the Department of Motor Traffic, which had caused a loss of Rs. 6.2 million to the government.

Moreover, the misuse of diplomatic vehicle registration numbers to register other vehicles had led to a financial loss of Rs. 122 million. The Auditor General emphasized the importance of making the public aware of these issues, it added.

Following an inquiry into the corruption, fraud, and irregularities within the Department of Motor Traffic, the committee recommended that disciplinary actions be taken against all responsible officials and that the progress of these actions be reviewed monthly.

It was also recommended that the relevant legal enforcement authorities take the necessary steps to implement the law regarding any criminal activities that had taken place.

The meeting was attended by committee members, including Deputy Ministers Major General (Retd.) Aruna Jayasekera, Sugath Tilakaratne, Sundaralingam Pradeep, Nalin Hewage, and Members of Parliament J.C. Alawathuwala, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Hector Appuhami, Kaveendiran Kodiswaran, Manjula Suraveera Arachchi, Attorney-at-Law Sagarika Athawuda, Oshani Umanga, Ruwanthalaka Jayakody, Susanta Kumara Navaratne, Chandana Suriyaarachchi, (Dr.) Janaka Senaratne, Chanaka Madugoda, T.K. Jayasundara, Dinindu Saman, and Lal Premanath, along with several government officials.