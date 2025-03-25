EC announces nomination period for three Pradeshiya Sabhas

EC announces nomination period for three Pradeshiya Sabhas

March 25, 2025   11:20 am

The Election Commission has issued an announcement regarding the acceptance of nominations for the Poonakari, Mannar, and Dehiattakandiya Pradeshiya Sabha elections.

According to the announcement, the period granted for placing deposit payments for the said local government institutions will end at 12:00 noon tomorrow (26).

Furthermore, the Election Commission has stated that nominations will be accepted by the returning officers of the respective districts from today (24) until 12:00 noon on March 27.

