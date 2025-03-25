Yoshitha and wife arrive to provide statements over night club brawl

Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his wife have arrived at the Kompanna Veediya Police Station to provide statements regarding a brawl that took place in front of a nightclub in Colombo on Saturday (22) night.

According to police, the incident occurred following a dispute between a group of individuals accompanying Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and a security guard at the establishment.

The disagreement had escalated into an assault on the security guard.