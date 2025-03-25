Govt. asked to disclose ongoing development projects during election period

The Election Commission has informed the government to provide details of ongoing development projects during the election period.

Accordingly, ministries and government departments are required to submit information regarding the relevant projects to the Election Commission for review.

The commission stated that the disclosed development projects will be assessed, and a final decision will be made regarding their continuation during the election period.

Additionally, if any of these projects are found to have a potential impact on the election, the government will be advised to postpone them until after the election, the commission said.

Traditionally, Cabinet decisions made during the election period are communicated to the Election Commission, which reviews them and provides guidance to the government accordingly.