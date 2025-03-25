2024 Legends League match-fixing: Indian manager gets 4-year jail term, fined Rs. 85M

March 25, 2025

The Matale High Court has sentenced the Manager of the Kandy Samp Army franchise in the 2024 Legends League, Akash (Yogi) Patel, in absentia to four years of imprisonment for match-fixing. 

Meanwhile, the accused was also fined Rs. 85 million and was ordered to pay Rs. 2 million to former Sri Lankan cricketer Upul Tharanga for defamation, Ada Derana reporter said.

Patel was charged with match-fixing, after Sri Lanka’s chief selector and former cricketer Upul Tharanga filed a complaint that the Indian national had approached him to fix matches during the said tournament, played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. 

Following a thorough inquiry and witness testimonies, the trial proceeded in absentia.

Patel was initially produced in court on 13 March, 2024, after charges were filed against him. He had been enlarged on bail in May 2024 under strict conditions, including two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each and a cash bail of Rs. 500,000. 

He was also prohibited from leaving the country until the trial concluded, however, he had reportedly fled the country citing threats to his life.

