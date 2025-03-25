The Chief Incumbent of Mihintale Rajamaha Viharaya, Ven. Dr. Walawahengunawewa Dhammarathana Thero, claims that a situation has arisen where the President’s advice and directives are not being carried out due to certain politically-affiliated groups from previous governments that are continuing to “haunt” the country’s state institutions.

The Venerable Thero further charged that certain officials are attempting to inconvenience the government without implementing the instructions issued by the President and the Presidential Secretariat.

He made these remarks during a press conference held at the Mihintale Rajamaha Viharaya this morning (25).

Meanwhile, Venerable Dhammarathana Thero also stated that a group of individuals, who had arrived intoxicated at the historic Mihintale Rajamaha Viharaya premises last night (24), verbally abused and assaulted the monks residing at the temple, and had even attempted to run over one of the monks with the van in which they had arrived in.

The Venerable Thero also pointed out that only a small group of six police officers have been assigned to protect the archaeological locations and devotees at the Mihintale sacred site, and those officers were even unable to identify the vehicle license plate number or any other details of the van used by the group involved in yesterday’s incident.

The Chief Incumbent also mentioned that since the historic Mihintale sacred site spans a large area, the antiquities at the site are not adequately secured. He further added that he has requested the government to deploy security forces for the protection of the Mihintale sacred site and expressed his appreciation for the work done by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the government for this year’s State Poson Festival.