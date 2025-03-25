Man sentenced to 15 years RI over sexually abusing 9-year-old girl

March 25, 2025   04:22 pm

The Colombo High Court has sentenced a 59-year-old individual to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a nine-year-old underage girl.

High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe delivered the verdict following the conclusion of the trial. 

In addition to this, the judge imposed a fine of Rs. 75,000 on the accused and ordered that if the fine is not paid, the accused will be sentenced to an additional one-year term of lenient imprisonment.

Furthermore, the accused was ordered to pay Rs. 300,000 in compensation to the victim. The judge also stated that if the compensation is not paid, the accused will face an additional one-year lenient prison term.

A 59-year-old mobile vegetable vendor was sentenced by the court in this manner. 

During the trial, it was revealed that the accused had sexually abused a 9-year-old schoolgirl in 2011 after befriending her by giving chocolates and sweets.

Delivering the verdict, the judge described the incident as a very serious incident.

The judge pointed out that the evidence presented by the victim was consistent with the findings of the judicial medical officer.

Stating that such incidents are not tolerated by a civilized society, the judge emphasized that they are acts fundamentally incompatible with humanity.

Accordingly, the judge asserted that such reprehensible acts cannot be dealt with lightly, and as a result, the accused is being sentenced to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment.

