Minister Bimal elected chair of Sri Lanka-China Parliamentary Friendship Association

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation and Leader of the House of Parliament, Bimal Rathnayake, was elected as the Chair of the Sri Lanka-China Parliamentary Friendship Association for the Tenth Parliament at the meeting held on March 21 under the chairmanship of Speaker (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne at the Parliament.

This meeting marked the re-establishment of the Sri Lanka-China Parliamentary Friendship Association, the Parliamentary Communications Department stated in a statement.

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, participated in this event as the chief guest.

Furthermore, Member of Parliament (Ms.) Lakmali Hemachandra, Attorney-at-Law, was elected as the Secretary of the Sri Lanka-China Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Speaker (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne, expressing his views on the occasion, recalled the long-standing bilateral cultural and political relations between China and Sri Lanka, maintained for centuries, according to the statement.

He further emphasized that the Parliamentary Friendship Association is a platform for enhancing these relations. He also highlighted the importance of working closely to further strengthen bilateral relations in economic, trade, education, and technological sectors, ensuring maximum benefits for both parties.

The Speaker stressed that the newly appointed officials of this association should actively engage in achieving these objectives.

Joining the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, emphasized the importance of strengthening relations in mutually interested fields through the Friendship Association.

He also recalled the friendly and cooperative relations between Sri Lanka and China, especially during challenging times, and extended his best wishes to the newly appointed officials of the Sri Lanka-China Parliamentary Friendship Association.

Expressing his gratitude upon being elected as the Chair of the Association, Minister Bimal Rathnayake acknowledged China’s longstanding friendly support for Sri Lanka, the statement said.

He particularly emphasized the significance of sharing China’s knowledge and experience in fields such as education and trade industries. The Chair invited all members to work together to strengthen Sri Lanka-China relations.

Furthermore, he requested that the programs and workshops previously organized through the Sri Lanka-China Parliamentary Friendship Association for Sri Lankan representatives also be extended to the young Members of Parliament in the current Parliament.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the Secretary of the Association, Member of Parliament (Ms.) Lakmali Hemachandra, Attorney-at-Law, emphasized the Association’s commitment to further strengthening the long-standing ties between China and Sri Lanka, it added.

The event was attended by the Leader of the Opposition, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament, the Secretary-General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, and several others.