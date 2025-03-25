SJB will support proposal against Deshabandu - Sajith

SJB will support proposal against Deshabandu - Sajith

March 25, 2025   04:53 pm

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has stated that his party will support any proposals brought against the suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Speaking at a function today (25), Premadasa charged that Tennakoon was appointment as IGP in violation of the Constitution.

He emphasized that the SJB had strongly opposed the appointment from the outset.

Furthermore, he stated that the former President and the former Speaker are responsible for appointing Deshabandu Tennakoon to that position.

