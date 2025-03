Former State Minister Sathasivam Viyalendran has been arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

It is also reported that the arrested former State Minister has been ordered remanded until April 01 after being produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.

He had been arrested after recording a statement in connection with allegedly aiding and abetting the soliciting of a bribe.