Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya emphasized that gender inequality is not just a women’s issue, but a societal challenge requiring policy changes, education, and attitudinal transformation.

The Prime Minister made these remarks while attending the official launch of ‘THRIVE- Together for Her: Resilience-building, Inclusivity, and Voices for Equality in Sri Lanka’, held yesterday (25) at the Australian High Commission in Colombo which was jointly hosted by the High Commissioner of Australia, UN Women, and Chrysalis, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

THRIVE is a five-year initiative implemented by UN Women and Chrysalis, and funded by the Government of Australia.

This project contributes to achieving Outcome 6 – “Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment” – of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for Sri Lanka 2023-2027, which has been co-signed by the Government of Sri Lanka and the United Nations, guiding the work of the UN system in Sri Lanka, the statement said.

The project aims to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in Sri Lanka by strengthening the economic and social resilience of marginalized women to navigate and recover from crises, insecurity, and the impacts of climate change aiming women with disabilities, women-headed households, and women in the plantation sector across six districts – Mannar, Kilinochchi, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Moneragala, and Colombo.

Delivering the keynote address, Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasized the need for structural and attitudinal change for ensuring gender parity and eliminate violence against women, the statement added.

“Sri Lanka ranks high on the Human Development Index, with a literacy rate exceeding 92%, and over 60% of university students being women. However, only 35% of women participate in the paid workforce.

It is necessary to find ways and means to ensure that women have opportunities to contribute towards the economy through employment opportunities and equal pay with given a dully acknowledge and recognize unpaid work and unpaid care work, which are often disproportionately carried out by women.

The Parliament of Sri Lanka adopted the Women Empowerment Act in 2024 which includes the establishment of an independent National Commission on Women to oversee women’s rights, and to create of a National Fund for Women. The administrative process for appointing the Commissioners is currently underway.

Further, as a government, we have implemented several benefits for women and young women under the national budget. As Minister of Education, I can confidently say that we have allocated funds to ensure children from marginalized communities have access to education including providing free uniforms, shoes, sanitary facilities, meals, books, and a stipend, ensuring that no child drops out due to economic barriers.

However, it is statistically proven that the 90% of women faced sexual harassment in public transport at least once in their lifetime and the Global Gender Gap Index of Sri Lanka lists at 122 among 146 countries that marks gender disparity is not just a women’s issue. It is a societal challenge that transcends gender, race, religion, and age.

Moreover, new threats are emerging. While digital tools offer great potential for development and technological advancement, they are also being misused to silence women, amplify biases, and fuel harassment. It is essential to create an inclusive digital space where everyone—regardless of gender, race, religion, or age—has equal opportunities to thrive in the digital age.

The government remains committed to closing the gender digital divide and ensuring that women, especially young women, can participate independently in the digital economy.

Gender inequality is not a women issue, it is a societal issue that demands policy change, education, attitudinal and behavioural transformation. For countries like Sri Lanka, collaborative efforts like THRIVE are essential in creating a future where all women have equal opportunities to thrive.”

The event was attended by the Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens; UN Women Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Ms. Maria Holtsberg; United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr. Marc-Andr Franche; and other esteemed dignitaries.