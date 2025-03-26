Govt employees to receive revised salaries from April

Govt employees to receive revised salaries from April

March 26, 2025   11:43 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the payment of salaries according to revised salary scales for government employees, effective from April 1, 2025. 

This decision was made following the resolutions submitted by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Plan Implementation, and Economic Development, along with the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Governments, in relation to the salary revision as outlined in the 2025 budget.

Accordingly the Cabinet of Ministers has agreed;

• To empower the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Governments to issue circular instructions to the secretaries of all the Ministries, Local Government Secretaries and Heads of Departments in regard to salary revisions of the government service.

• To empower the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Plan Implementation and Economic Development to issue circular instructions for state corporations, statutory boards and fully government owned companies and other institutions.

Thus, the approval for the payment of salaries based on the revised salary scales for government employees will be implemented starting April 1, 2025.

