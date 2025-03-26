Application deadline for 2025 Daham Pasal Guru (Teacher) exam extended

March 26, 2025   11:47 am

The deadline for applications to the 2025 Daham Pasal Guru (Teacher) Certificate Examination has been extended until March 31, the Department of Buddhist Affairs said in a statement.

Accordingly, the relevant application form and information can be accessed through: https://forms.office.com/r/DMfuCsHLWx.

The Daham Pasal Guru (Teacher) Certificate Examination is held annually to enhance the teaching standards of Dhamma school teachers and to provide them with higher education opportunities.

