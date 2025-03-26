Application deadline for 2025 Daham Pasal Guru (Teacher) exam extended

The deadline for applications to the 2025 Daham Pasal Guru (Teacher) Certificate Examination has been extended until March 31, the Department of Buddhist Affairs said in a statement.

Accordingly, the relevant application form and information can be accessed through: https://forms.office.com/r/DMfuCsHLWx.

The Daham Pasal Guru (Teacher) Certificate Examination is held annually to enhance the teaching standards of Dhamma school teachers and to provide them with higher education opportunities.