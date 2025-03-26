Sri Lankan govt. to announce stance on UK sanctions against war heroes today

The Sri Lankan government will announce its official position on the United Kingdom’s sanctions against three former military chiefs and a former minister this afternoon (March 26), according to Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing at the Government Information Department, Dr. Jayatissa confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will issue the official statement regarding the sanctions later today.

The UK government recently imposed human rights-related sanctions on the four individuals, citing alleged violations during Sri Lanka’s civil war. The upcoming government response is expected to clarify Sri Lanka’s stance on the matter.