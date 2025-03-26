Sri Lankan govt. to announce stance on UK sanctions against war heroes today

Sri Lankan govt. to announce stance on UK sanctions against war heroes today

March 26, 2025   12:06 pm

The Sri Lankan government will announce its official position on the United Kingdom’s sanctions against three former military chiefs and a former minister this afternoon (March 26), according to Cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing at the Government Information Department, Dr. Jayatissa confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will issue the official statement regarding the sanctions later today.

The UK government recently imposed human rights-related sanctions on the four individuals, citing alleged violations during Sri Lanka’s civil war. The upcoming government response is expected to clarify Sri Lanka’s stance on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin 12.00PM - 2025.03.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin 12.00PM - 2025.03.25