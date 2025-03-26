Four suspects surrender over nightclub brawl involving Yoshitha Rajapaksa

Four suspects surrender over nightclub brawl involving Yoshitha Rajapaksa

March 26, 2025   01:23 pm

Four suspects have surrendered to the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) regarding a brawl that took place in front of a nightclub at Union Place, Colombo, on Saturday (22) night.

It was reported that statements are currently being recorded from the relevant suspects.

Meanwhile, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, provided a statement to the Kompanna Veediya Police Station for nearly three hours on Tuesday (25) regarding the incident, which occurred following a dispute between a group of individuals accompanying Yoshitha Rajapaksa and a security guard at the establishment.

The disagreement had escalated into an assault on the security guard, and the police have earlier identified three suspects in connection with the incident.

The injured security guard is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

