Cause of SLAF aircraft crash yet to be determined  Cabinet Spokesperson

March 26, 2025   02:29 pm

The cause of the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) training aircraft crash in the Wariyapola area has not yet been determined, Cabinet Spokesperson and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet media briefing today (26), journalists questioned whether Minister Bimal Ratnayake’s recent claim that the crash was due to pilot error was appropriate, given that the official committee report had not been released yet.

In response, Dr. Jayatissa clarified that while the report on the aircraft itself had been received, the report on the crash was still pending. 

“The report on the aircraft has arrived. However, the report on the crash has not yet been submitted. It will take a few more days. Minister Bimal Ratnayake commented on what might be revealed in the final report,” he stated.

He further explained that the crash report would provide a comprehensive analysis of the incident, including possible causes and accountability. 

“Once the report is received, the Secretary of the Ministry of Defense or another relevant authority will present the findings. As of now, the committee report has not been received,” he added.

