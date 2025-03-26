Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism has issued a statement in response to the decision of the government of the United Kingdom (UK) to impose sanction against three former military commanders and a former minister.

The ministry said it takes note of the Press Release dated 24th March 2025, issued by the UK, Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) entitled “UK Sanctions for Human Rights Violations and Abuses during the Sri Lankan Civil War”.

As stated in the press release, the UK government has imposed sanctions on four individuals, three of whom are former military commanders of the Sri Lankan armed forces.

Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said it is also noted that the UK FCDO Press Release refers to “a commitment made during the election campaign to ensure those responsible are not allowed impunity”.

In this regard, the Ministry said it wishes to underline that this is a “unilateral action” taken by the UK government which involves an asset freeze and travel ban on the individuals concerned.

“Such unilateral actions by countries do not assist but serve to complicate the national reconciliation process underway in Sri Lanka,” the ministry said in the statement.

It further said that the government is in the process of strengthening domestic mechanisms on accountability and reconciliation and that any past human rights violations should be dealt with through domestic accountability mechanisms.

The statement further said that the position of the Government of Sri Lanka was conveyed by Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath to the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Andrew Patrick, today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.