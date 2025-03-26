Govt to provide timely food packages for Sinhala & Tamil New Year

March 26, 2025   05:11 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the execution of the “Timely Food Package” programme, which aims to provide essential food items at a concessionary price during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

Speaking at the weekly Cabinet press briefing today (26), Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that this initiative aligns with the 2025 Budget proposal by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Under this programme, a ‘Timely Food Package’ valued at Rs. 5,000 will be made available for just Rs. 2,500.

Additionally, it is expected that appropriate beneficiaries will be selected from among 812,753 candidates who have submitted new applications with the intention of receiving Aswesuma benefits, he said.

The distribution of food packages will take place through the Lanka Sathosa and COOPFED outlet network from April 1 to April 13, 2025.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the proposal submitted by the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development, in collaboration with the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands, and Irrigation.

