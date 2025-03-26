Zelenskyy calls for Sri Lankas active support in securing lasting peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls for Sri Lankas active support in securing lasting peace in Ukraine

March 26, 2025   06:06 pm

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently received the letter of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Ukraine (concurrently accredited), Ms. S. Hasanthi Urugodawatte Dissanayake.

The Head of State congratulated the Ambassador on the start of her diplomatic mission in Ukraine and expressed hope for the intensification of cooperation between the countries, according to the Ukrainian President’s Office.

In his conversation with the Ambassador of Sri Lanka, President Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is engaged in constructive negotiations with U.S. representatives and is ready to do everything possible to achieve peace as soon as possible. 

Ukraine has proposed steps to lay the necessary foundation for a further negotiation process and counts on the support of this position from other nations.

“We would be grateful to Sri Lanka for more active support on the path toward securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter and international law,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quoted as saying in the statement.

President Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is interested in developing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, education, food security, and medical rehabilitation. 

--With Agencies Inputs

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm