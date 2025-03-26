President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently received the letter of credence from the newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Ukraine (concurrently accredited), Ms. S. Hasanthi Urugodawatte Dissanayake.

The Head of State congratulated the Ambassador on the start of her diplomatic mission in Ukraine and expressed hope for the intensification of cooperation between the countries, according to the Ukrainian President’s Office.

In his conversation with the Ambassador of Sri Lanka, President Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is engaged in constructive negotiations with U.S. representatives and is ready to do everything possible to achieve peace as soon as possible.

Ukraine has proposed steps to lay the necessary foundation for a further negotiation process and counts on the support of this position from other nations.

“We would be grateful to Sri Lanka for more active support on the path toward securing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter and international law,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quoted as saying in the statement.

President Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine is interested in developing bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, education, food security, and medical rehabilitation.

