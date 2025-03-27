International actions for justice essential as Sri Lanka makes no effort for accountability: HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says that as long as Sri Lanka makes no effort to attain accountability, international measures to seek justice over alleged human rights abuses and war crimes during Sri Lanka’s military operations against the LTTE are essential.

Issuing a statement on the recent decision by the UK government to impose sanctions including travel bans and asset freezes against Sri Lanka’s former Chief of Defence Staff Shavendra Silva, former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda, former Army Commander Jagath Jayasuriya and Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan, also known as ‘Karuna Amman’, Human Rights Watch stated that foreign governments should continue to impose targeted sanctions and use evidence that the UN has gathered to prosecute ‘Sri Lankan war crimes suspects’.

Furthermore, HRW, an International Non-Governmental Organisation, claimed that the United Kingdom government has advanced accountability in Sri Lanka by imposing sanctions on “four men implicated in atrocities during the country’s civil war”.

On Monday (24), the UK government has imposed sanctions on the former Chief of Defence Staff Shavendra Silva, former Navy Commander Wasantha Karannagoda, former Army Commander Jagath Jayasuriya and Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan, also known as ‘Karuna Amman’ alleging them of being responsible for serious human rights abuses and violations during the Sri Lanka civil war.

Responding to the decision, the Sri Lankan government said that this is a “unilateral action” taken by the UK government and that such unilateral actions by countries do not assist but serve to complicate the national reconciliation process underway in Sri Lanka.

In the meantime, the then-President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa also expressed displeasure over the UK government’s decision that the action comes over ‘unproven allegations of human rights violations’ during the war with the LTTE.

Rajapaksa also alleged that imposing sanctions on Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan also known as ‘Karuna Amman,’ who broke away from the LTTE in 2004 and later entered democratic politics, is a clear case of penalizing anti-LTTE Tamils so as to placate the dominant segment of the Tamil diaspora in the UK.