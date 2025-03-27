Sri Lankans in South Korea advised to be cautious as wildfires ravage

Sri Lankan Embassy in South Korea has requested Sri Lankan workers to refrain from going to areas where the wildfire is raging.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan mission in Seoul confirmed that no reports so far of any harm to Sri Lankans living in South Korea due to the current situation.

In case of any emergency Sri Lankans in South Korea are encouraged to contact the embassy via contact numbers 2 735 2966, 2 735 2967 or 2 794 2968.

The death toll in the wildfires raging across South Korea’s southeastern region rose to 24 and the pilot of a firefighting helicopter was killed when the aircraft crashed on Wednesday, as the country battles some of its worst forest fires in decades.

The deadly wildfires have spread rapidly and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes, the foreign media reported quoting the South Korean government.