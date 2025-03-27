15 including school students injured in bus-lorry head-on-collision

15 including school students injured in bus-lorry head-on-collision

March 27, 2025   09:48 am

Nearly 15 individuals, including school students, have been injured and hospitalized following a head-on collision between a private passenger bus and a small lorry near the Ingiriya District Hospital on the Horana-Ratnapura Road, Ingiriya Police said.

Several injured individuals including a number of school students and the driver of the lorry who were in critical condition have been later transferred to Horana Base Hospital for further treatment, Ada Derana reporter said.

Ingiriya Police is conducting investigations regarding the accident.

