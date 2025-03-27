Former ASP Udugampola acquitted from Millennium City case

The Colombo High Court has acquitted former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kulasiri Udugampola from the charges of revealing confidential information regarding Army intelligence personnel.

The former ASP was charged of undermining the national security through raiding a safe house used by Army intelligence personnel at Athurugiriya Millennium City housing scheme on January 02, 2002 and publicizing information regarding Army officials and their covert operations.

Colombo High Court judge Adithya Patabendge issued this verdict following an extended hearing of the case over a period of 20 years.