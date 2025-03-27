Colombo HC Judge recuses from Namal Rajapaksas money laundering case

March 27, 2025   10:27 am

Colombo High Court judge Manjula Thilakaratne has announced his recusal from the money laundering case filed against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial ‘Krrish’ project today (27).

The judge informed in the open court that he made this decision after two posts posted on social media against him by two individuals named Sanath Balasooriya and Poddala Jayantha.

Accordingly, the judge stated that the case will be referred to Colombo Chief High Court judge Adithya Patabendige to name a suitable judge for the further proceedings of the case.

The indictments against Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial ‘Krrish’ project were handed over to Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakaratne recently.

 

