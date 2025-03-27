Two dead, one injured as bowser plunges into 30-foot precipice

Two persons have been killed and another injured after a bowser carrying rubber latex plunged into a 30-foot precipice on the Baduraliya-Kalawana road near the Kodippili Kanda Sumana Saman Devalaya.

The accident occurred at around 12 midnight yesterday (26), and the injured person has been admitted to Kalawana Hospital, Ada Derana reporter said.

It was also reported that the deceased were two employees of a rubber factory in the Bulathsinhala area, and they were residents of Bulathsinhala and Rambukkana.

Kalawana Police suspect that the accident may have been caused by the driver losing control of the vehicle and skidding on the steep road.

Kalawana Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.