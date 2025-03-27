Maximum spending limit for LG Election candidates announced

Maximum spending limit for LG Election candidates announced

March 27, 2025   12:04 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced the maximum spending limit allowed for each candidate for campaigning during the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections.

Accordingly, the spending ceiling allowed per candidate at the upcoming LG polls is Rs. 74 per voter for the Mannar Ward, which is the lowest spending amount, and Rs. 160 per voter for the Lahugala Ward, which is the highest amount that a candidate can spend per voter across all wards in Sri Lanka, according to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the maximum expenditure limit of all other local government institutions come in between the aforementioned amounts, the commission said.

