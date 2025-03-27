Namals money laundering case delayed as second Judge recuses

March 27, 2025   12:10 pm

The second High Court Judge appointed to hear the money laundering case filed against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa in connection with the controversial ‘Krrish’ project has also announced his recusal from the case.

Earlier today (27), Colombo High Court judge Manjula Thilakaratne announced his recusal from the case, citing recent social media comments against him.

Later, the case was referred to Colombo High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka and was taken up for hearing.

At the time, High Court Judge Sujeewa Nissanka has stated that he will also withdraw from hearing of the case, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, the case was ordered to be recalled before Colombo Chief High Court Judge Adithya Patabendige on May 21 to name a suitable judge for the case to be referred.

