Over 11,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka this year

A three-day special mosquito control program has been implemented in eight districts, starting today (27).

Accordingly, the mosquito control program will be carried out in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Matale, and Matara districts where mosquito density is reported to be high.

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) pointed out that there is a risk of dengue spreading again due to the ongoing intermittent rains.

The NDCU further stated that, considering the risky situation, the special mosquito control program will be implemented until March 29.

Accordingly, houses, schools, workplaces, factories, places of worship, and public places will be inspected.

Meanwhile, health authorities have urged the public to destroy any mosquito breeding sites on their properties.

More than 11,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.