Over 11,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka this year

Over 11,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka this year

March 27, 2025   12:17 pm

A three-day special mosquito control program has been implemented in eight districts, starting today (27).

Accordingly, the mosquito control program will be carried out in the Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Matale, and Matara districts where mosquito density is reported to be high.

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) pointed out that there is a risk of dengue spreading again due to the ongoing intermittent rains.

The NDCU further stated that, considering the risky situation, the special mosquito control program will be implemented until March 29.

Accordingly, houses, schools, workplaces, factories, places of worship, and public places will be inspected.

Meanwhile, health authorities have urged the public to destroy any mosquito breeding sites on their properties.

More than 11,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

MPs' motion to oust IGP Deshabandu added to Parliament's Order Book (English)

MPs' motion to oust IGP Deshabandu added to Parliament's Order Book (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)