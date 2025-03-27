Mannar, Poonakari and Dehiattakandiya LG Polls on May 6

The elections for the Poonakari, Mannar, and Dehiattakandiya local government institutions will be held together with the 2025 Local Government (LG) Polls, the Election Commission announced.

Accordingly, the elections for the abovementioned local government bodies will be held on May 06, 2025, the commission said today (27).

The acceptance of nominations for the Poonakari, Mannar, and Dehiattakandiya LG institutions were held separately from the other LG institutions across the island, and the process ended at 12:00 noon today.

The nomination process for these Local Government bodies had been delayed due to court proceedings, however, the petitions which had been filed over these LG bodies were later withdrawn by the petitioning parties.