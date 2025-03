The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced the dates allocated for the marking of postal votes in the 2025 Local Government (LG) Elections.

Accordingly, postal voting for the LG Polls will be held on April 22, 23 and 24 at all District Secretariats and election offices.

Meanwhile, those unable to mark postal votes on the aforementioned dates can do so on April 28 and 29, the Election Commission said.