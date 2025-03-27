MP Chamara Sampath granted bail

The New Democratic Front’s (NDF) Badulla District MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake who was arrested by the Bribery Commission has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Bribery Commission earlier today (27) after recording a statement in relation to an irregularity that occurred during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uva Province.

He was subsequently presented before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali who ordered the suspect to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties of Rs. 5 million each.

Furthermore, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court imposed an overseas travel ban on MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake who has also been ordered to be hand over his passport to the court.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate further ordered that the suspect be released on bail after fulfilling the bail conditions.

The parliamentarian is accused of obtaining a cheque for Rs. 1 million from the Bank of Ceylon through the Uva Provincial Council, in order to provide school bags for preschool children, and cashing the said cheque under his foundation in 2016 while he was serving as the Uva Province Chief Minister.