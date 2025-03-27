MP Chamara Sampath granted bail

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail

March 27, 2025   04:21 pm

The New Democratic Front’s (NDF) Badulla District MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake who was arrested by the Bribery Commission has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

He was arrested by the Bribery Commission earlier today (27) after recording a statement in relation to an irregularity that occurred during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Uva Province.

He was subsequently presented before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali who ordered the suspect to be released on a cash bail of Rs. 50,000 and two sureties of Rs. 5 million each.

Furthermore, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court imposed an overseas travel ban on MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake who has also been ordered to be hand over his passport to the court.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate further ordered that the suspect be released on bail after fulfilling the bail conditions.

The parliamentarian is accused of obtaining a cheque for Rs. 1 million from the Bank of Ceylon through the Uva Provincial Council, in order to provide school bags for preschool children, and cashing the said cheque under his foundation in 2016 while he was serving as the Uva Province Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

MPs' motion to oust IGP Deshabandu added to Parliament's Order Book (English)

MPs' motion to oust IGP Deshabandu added to Parliament's Order Book (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)