Chamara Sampath remanded over another bribery case

Badulla District MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake has been remanded until April 01 in connection with another bribery allegation, Ada Derana reporter said.

The New Democratic Front (NDF) MP, who was arrested by the Bribery Commission earlier today in connection with three separate bribery cases, was granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court over one of the cases.

However, he has been ordered to be remanded until April 01 with regard to another bribery case against him.